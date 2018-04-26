Wounded Dolton police officer released from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) --An off-duty Dolton police officer who was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning has been released from the hospital.
Detective Darryl Hope was off-duty and in plain clothes when he was shot three times during an attempted robbery in the 7600-block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.
Hope is now out of the hospital but is still in quite a bit of pain, his family said. His wife and daughter had planned to speak to reporters Thursday afternoon, but at the urging of investigators did not go in front of cameras.
The 55-year-old father of three is now at a rehab facility outside the city. The family has declined to say exactly where.
The bullet remains lodged in Hope's back after doctors opted not to remove it at this time because it is close to his spinal cord. There is hope the bullet will move and make surgery safer.
Hope, a decorated detective with the Dolton Police Department, was wounded in the arm, abdomen and leg during the shoot-out.
Police continue to investigate the attempted robbery.
"The family was going to speak, but due to the concerns that these individuals are still, haven't been apprehended, and the safety of the immediate family, the family just wants to thank you all and thank the city for coming forward, and if you have any information continue to talk to the detectives," said friend and community activist Andrew Holmes.
Hope was not in uniform at the time of the shooting, but he did have his service weapon and has told investigators he may have wounded one of the suspects.
There's no indication that the offenders knew he was a police officer.