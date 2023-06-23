Veterans with injuries, disabilities join Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride in Chicago

Military veterans with injuries and disabilities have gathered in the Chicago area for the Wounded Warriors Project Soldier Ride.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Military veterans with injuries and disabilities have gathered in the Chicago area for the Wounded Warriors Project Soldier Ride.

"When I first got out of the military there wasn't anything for us, so I looked for a community of people," said Zakiya McKinney, US Navy veteran.

McKinney is one of 40 Wounded Warriors participating in this year's cycling event, which marks the 20th anniversary of the organization's service to injured and disabled veterans. The veterans will pedal around 62 miles over the next three days.

"Not only are they connecting with one another, they are able to engage in physical activity which we know is essential to their recovery," said Meghan Wagner, Wounded Warrior Project.

Many are dealing with chronic pain or limitations because of their injuries, so a variety of bicycles are adapted to each veteran's unique needs, allowing anyone to participate.

Nick Morrison, an Iraq War veteran, said after serving nine years the wounds of war aren't just physical.

"The mental toll, the physical toll on our bodies and just trying to adapt and find our home again," he said.

In its 17th year, the Chicago area ride is one of over three dozen around the country. Thursday's was the first of three rides; the 19-mile trek started in southwest suburban LaGrange and ended at the Brookfield Zoo.

The Wounded Warriors will ride to Rosemont next and then on Lake Shore Drive in downtown Chicago.

Renee Zeigler, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran, said the fall she took off her bike today onto her surgically repaired leg should be motivation for anyone looking to overcome hardship.

"Sometimes you get down, but you can't let it get you down," she said. "You got to get back up and keep going."