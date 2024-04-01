North Chicago man charged with kidnapping woman on Route 41 in Wadsworth: sheriff's office

North Chicago man Jonatan Luna-Carrasco has been charged with kidnapping a woman on Route 41 in Wadsworth before she got away in Gurnee, Illinois.

North Chicago man Jonatan Luna-Carrasco has been charged with kidnapping a woman on Route 41 in Wadsworth before she got away in Gurnee, Illinois.

North Chicago man Jonatan Luna-Carrasco has been charged with kidnapping a woman on Route 41 in Wadsworth before she got away in Gurnee, Illinois.

North Chicago man Jonatan Luna-Carrasco has been charged with kidnapping a woman on Route 41 in Wadsworth before she got away in Gurnee, Illinois.

WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- A North Chicago man has been charged with kidnapping a woman back in February.

Investigators arrested Jonatan Luna-Carrasco on Saturday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, he pulled alongside two women as they were driving on Route 41 in Wadsworth.

Investigators said Luna-Carrasco told the women they had a flat tire and they pulled over.

When the victim got into Luna-Carasco's SUV to stay warm, he drove off with her inside. She was able to jump out in Gurnee.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said investigators believe Luna-Carrasco has done this before.

Luna-Carrasco was in court on Monday afternoon for a detention hearing and will remain in custody.