Wrigleyville marijuana dispensary opens Monday, just steps away from Chicago Cubs' park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new marijuana dispensary is opening Monday in Wrigleyville.Cresco Labs will celebrate the grand opening of its new Wrigleyville dispensary at 11 a.m. in the 3500-block of North Clark Street.According to Cresco, Sunnyside Wrigleyville will be the closest cannabis dispensary to any national ballpark.The space offers 21 points of sale, the most of any Sunnyside dispensary in the state.The dispensary hopes to capitalize on baseball and concert fans in the area and moved a few blocks south to the location from its previous spot in the 3800-block of North Clark.The building used to be the the John Barleycorn bar.Illinois is one of the most robust cannabis markets in the country where state retail sales are on an annual run rate of more than a billion dollars, Cresco officials said.