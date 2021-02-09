shooting

Yale graduate student from Chicago killed in New Haven shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Yale University officials said a graduate student from Chicago was killed in a shooting in New Haven, Conn., over the weekend.

School officials said Kevin Jiang, a second year master's student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot and killed in the city's East Rock neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, school officials said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday night. Police were called by witnesses who said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a person shot near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence streets, according to Yale officials. Witnesses told police they saw a shiny new black vehicle flee the scene.

Jiang spent two years in environmental consulting helping food and steel manufacturers comply with local and federal environment regulations before coming to Yale, school officials said. He was researching how to track mercury levels of fish in the Quinnipiac River Watershed.

Jiang was also a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Army National Guard. He had been expected to complete his master's degree this fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutyale universityshootingu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
20 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
23 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
5-year-old Indiana girl nearly dies from COVID-related illness
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies at 67
'Bachelor' producer gets candid about working on hit ABC series
Chicago restaurants push for 50% capacity reopening
Chicago travel agent fights extradition for murder charge in Mumbai terror attack
Show More
CPD submits hefty consent decree report, but critics remain skeptical
Sisters in Cinema to open Media Arts Center in South Shore
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Greater Chicago Food Depository expands food access with $2.6M in grants
New Harvey center fights to improve Black maternal health
More TOP STORIES News