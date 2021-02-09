Yale graduate student from Chicago killed in New Haven shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Yale University officials said a graduate student from Chicago was killed in a shooting in New Haven, Conn., over the weekend.School officials said Kevin Jiang, a second year master's student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot and killed in the city's East Rock neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, school officials said.The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday night. Police were called by witnesses who said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a person shot near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence streets, according to Yale officials. Witnesses told police they saw a shiny new black vehicle flee the scene.Jiang spent two years in environmental consulting helping food and steel manufacturers comply with local and federal environment regulations before coming to Yale, school officials said. He was researching how to track mercury levels of fish in the Quinnipiac River Watershed.Jiang was also a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Army National Guard. He had been expected to complete his master's degree this fall.