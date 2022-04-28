Community & Events

YMCA celebrating 30th annual Healthy Kids Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to take the kids outside and get those little bodies moving.

This Saturday is the YMCA's Healthy Kids Day. The 30th annual event, prompting parents to teach health habits.

Trish Kitchell, vice president of youth and program development with the YMCA joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about some events in Chicago, including an NBA skills contest, something called "the grind" and more.

Kitchell also discussed what else is coming up for local Ys over the summer.

For more information, visit www.ymca.org.
