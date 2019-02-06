Yorba Linda plane crash: 4 victims killed inside home identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Five people were killed and two others were burned Sunday afternoon after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, authorities said.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. --
Four people who were killed when a small plane crashed into a Yorba Linda home were identified Wednesday.

They were identified as Roy Lee Anderson, 85, of Yorba Linda; Dahlia Marlies Leber Anderson, 68, of Yorba Linda; Stacie Norene Leber, 48, of Corona; and Donald Paul Elliott, 58, of Norco.

All four were having a Super Bowl party at the residence on Sunday when around 2 p.m., a small twin-engine Cessna smashed into the home on Canyon Drive, causing a massive fire to ignite.

Authorities said the aircraft had climbed about 7,800 feet before it made a sudden decline toward the ground. Video footage from witnesses showed the plane falling through clouds and then bursting into flames midair.
The pilot, identified as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini, was also killed in the crash.

Pastini was initially identified as a former Chicago police officer, but it was later determined he was carrying false credentials and a badge that was reported lost in 1978.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashhouse fireorange county fire authorityNTSBinvestigationYorba LindaOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run laid to rest, suspect appears in court
Woman gives birth on CTA bus in Chicago
LIVE RADAR: Freezing rain possible overnight before temps plummet
Toronto serial killer had man tied to bed when he was arrested, police say
Joliet police shot, killed man while investigating bank robbery
New emojis 2019: Final list of 230 approved
Schiller Park mom loses key court fight in terror case
2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts
Show More
MSI's Black Creativity program celebrates African American innovation
IL construction unions sue opioid manufacturers, distributors, prescribers
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed while executing search warrant
More News