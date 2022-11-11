WATCH LIVE

Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, November 11, 2022 10:34PM
LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.

The village posed on Facebook that police determined there is currently no danger or active threat to the public.

The mall is open and operations are continuing uninterrupted. It was not clear if the mall was ever placed on a lockdown.

There were no further details about the report of shots fired. Village officials did not say whether anyone was injured. It was not immediately clear if the report of shots fired came from inside or outside the mall.

The police presence is currently concentrated in the parking areas and ring road east/southeast of the mall.

Village officials said they will provide an update once police have cleared the area.

