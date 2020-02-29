Front door smashed at Zumiez store in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual smashed in the glass on the front door of a clothing store in the Loop Friday night, Chicago police said.It happened at the Zumiez at the corner of State and Madison streets around 10:15 p.m.Nothing was taken from inside the store, which sells skate and snow apparel, and no arrests have been made. Police said the person fled when witnesses saw him.This is the third time in eight months this "Zumiez" has been vandalized or broken into.Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.