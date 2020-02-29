Front door smashed at Zumiez store in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual smashed in the glass on the front door of a clothing store in the Loop Friday night, Chicago police said.

It happened at the Zumiez at the corner of State and Madison streets around 10:15 p.m.

Nothing was taken from inside the store, which sells skate and snow apparel, and no arrests have been made. Police said the person fled when witnesses saw him.

RELATED: Smash-and-grab robbers target Gucci store on Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

This is the third time in eight months this "Zumiez" has been vandalized or broken into.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopbreak invandalismclothingskiingskateboarding
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News