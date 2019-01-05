MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --The family of an 86-year-old Morton Grove man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.
Leonid Belogur was killed while crossing Shermer Road at Greenwood Street in Morton Grove just after 5 p.m., police said.
Morton Grove police are looking for witnesses who can help them identify the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morton Grove Police Department at (847) 470-5200.
In a statement, Belogur's family also asked for the public's help.
'We are devastated by the loss of our father, Leo Belogur, under such horrific circumstances. He immigrated to this country in the late 1980s and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. It is a tragedy that someone can have so little regard for human life as to hit a human being in a crosswalk and just keep driving. Leo was a wonderful father to 3 kids and a grandfather to 7 children. He will be incredibly missed," the family said in the statement.
The Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Morton Grove police in the ongoing investigation.
Police have not provided the description of any vehicle suspected of being involved in the crash, however, the vehicle involved is believed to have significant windshield or front-end damage.