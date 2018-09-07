Six people, including two children and a firefighter, were transported to hospitals after an extra-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.Calls for help first began around 6:30 a.m. when some residents of a three-story building in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue were awakened by the warnings of working smoke detectors, thick black smoke and the smell of fire.The fire was struck out by about 8 a.m.Fire officials said the fire appears to have started in the second floor and is suspicious. Sources close to the investigation told ABC7 it may have been deliberately set and the result of some sort of argument.Two children was transported in serious to critical condition with injuries from smoke inhalation, fire officials said. One firefighter became disoriented and was transported to a hospital for treatment."We just exited out the back and saw a lot of smoke and saw a lot of people screaming and kept a safe distance away from the building and stuff," said fire victim Aaron Campbell. "I'm glad everybody got out."Firefighters said 24 people were rescued from the building. First responders used a nearby McDonald's as a triage location.