Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: Community mourns fallen CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez

Family and friends are mourning Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital.

Friends and colleagues are remembering Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was killed in the shooting Monday at Mercy Hospital.

In Edison Park, blue ribbons have been tied to the trees. Officer Samuel Jimenez grew up in the area and his family is from there.

Tuesday night, the Edison Park community came together at the Firewater Saloon to hold a fundraiser for Jimenez' wife and three children. Friends and former colleagues were there in support.

WATCH: Police across Illinois pay tribute to fallen CPD officer
See how police around the state are paying tribute to fallen Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez.



Meanwhile, blue ribbons wrapped around fences and poles will guide the way for thousands of runners through the neighborhood in an annual fundraiser on Thursday for the Police Memorial Fund.

"It feels good because this is what we should be doing," Alison Belz said. "They save us. They're here for us."

RELATED: Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting: Slain doctor was 'simply the best,' colleague says

Jimenez was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital. He was trying to stop a man in a rage from killing more people.

The 28-year old-who just became a full-fledged police officer is being hailed as a hero.

Before he was Officer Jimenez, people in Edison Park knew him as a working boy with a dream. Jimenez was a student-athlete and choir member at Foreman High School, now known as Foreman College and Career Academy, in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. He graduated in 2009.

RELATED: Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting: Slain pharmacy resident was 'best and brightest star,' father says


Years ago, Jimenez worked at Moretti's restaurant in the Edison Park neighborhood.

"When he was here, he was always looking to what he could do next to better himself," recalled Karen Kissane, a Moretti's manager. "He went to school, he had a plan, a goal. There were things he wanted to do, he wanted to achieve and he did that."

Meanwhile later Wednesday, a number of groups including gun control advocates plan to gather at Federal Plaza in the Loop to hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. for the victims of the shooting. They're calling for an end to the bloodshed.

To donate to the Jimenez family, individuals can give to the 100 Club of Chicago, which supports families of fallen police officers and firefighters. Click here for more information.

Mercy Hospital has created a fund to support the families of both O'Neal and Less. Click here for more information.
