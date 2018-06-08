1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting that critically wounded ATF agent

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an undercover operation in Gary on Thursday, the agency said. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an undercover operation in Gary on Thursday, the agency said.

ATF officials said their agents were conducting a sting operation along a stretch of Kentucky Street when they "were ambushed." A shootout ensued.

One agent was shot in the chest and the arm and transported to Broadway Methodist Hospital for treatment.

An official told ABC7 Eyewitness News he was listed in critical condition. The ATF tweeted Friday morning that the agent's condition had stabilized.



The agent fired back, killing one of the suspects. The Lake County Coroner identified him as Raymon Truitt, III, of Gary.

"I saw that guy with the blanket covering him and that whole scene," said Marcus Miner, neighbor.

Another is in custody, officials told ABC News.
There was a heavy police presence at 8th Avenue and Kentucky Street, and a large area was closed to traffic.

The agency tweeted that it was responding to the shooting at about 1 p.m.



Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a crash in the area that may have been related to the incident. An ATF spokeswoman later told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the three car crash was not related to the shooting.
