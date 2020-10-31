1 dead, 3 injured in Morgan Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Friday night in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.The shooting happened in a home in the 11600-block of West Vincennes Avenue after a gathering, police said.Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back. A 30-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds to the body. A 16-year-old boy was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, police said.Further details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.A large police presence was apparent around the scene of the shooting Friday night.No further information about the victims has been released.It was not known if anyone is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.