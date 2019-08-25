15 rescued from Lake Michigan after boat, jet ski capsize, officials say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- 14 people including children were rescued from Lake Michigan Sunday after their boat capsized on the water, according to the Waukegan Fire Department.

Fire officials received a call around 3:00 a.m. Sunday about a capsized boat and people in the water, Waukegan Fire said.

As fire and Coast Guard crews were working to ferry those passengers back to shore, they received another call about a jet ski that had also capsized in the water.

According to officials, a man on the jet ski went under water and was found unresponsive.

The man was given CPR by rescue crews and transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

All 14 people rescued from the boat are in good condition, officials said.

No further details have been released at this time.

The National Weather Service's rip current warning ended Saturday afternoon, but that doesn't mean it's safe to go in the water.
