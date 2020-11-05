2020 Nevada election results by county, NV electoral college votes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7644035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Votes are still being counted, but former Vice President Joe Biden has already broken a popular vote record, receiving the most votes of any presidential candidate in history.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday morning held a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, a state no Republican presidential candidate has won since 2004 but that has remained a highly contested battleground.According to ABC News, Biden was leading by less than 8,000 votes in the Silver State with 86% of the expected vote reporting and about 1,169,00 votes tabulated. About 76% of Nevada's total was estimated to be early or absentee votes.The top elections official in Nevada's most populous county said more results will be released Thursday morning that include mail-in ballots received Tuesday and Wednesday.Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that he did not yet have a number of how many ballots had been received but uncounted in the Las Vegas-area.The number of outstanding mail ballots is difficult to estimate because Nevada opted to send ballots to all 1.7 million active registered voters this year due to the pandemic, and it's hard to predict how many will choose to return them.Nevada only has six electoral college votes but is proving to be pivotal in this tight presidential race.Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 253, meaning he only needs one or two more battleground states to become president-elect.Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faced a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needed to claim all five remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.In 2016, Trump fell just short of winning the state. He campaigned hard this year hoping to prevail on his second try.Democrats and Biden's campaign said that while they have been successful in recent elections in Nevada, they weren't taking anything for granted this year.Both parties reported seeing high enthusiasm in recent weeks, an observation that was reflected in turnout results. More than 1 million ballots were cast by mail or via in-person early voting before voting centers opened on Tuesday morning; that number eclipsed the state's total voter turnout in 2016.