Wayne Brady to host 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

NEW YORK -- Wayne Brady will host the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, producers announced Monday.

For the first time ever, the actor, Broadway star and current "Dancing with the Stars" contestant will take the stage at the AMAs, the world's largest fan-voted show. He follows last year's host Cardi B.

"I'm ecstatic and honored to host this year's AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it's amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!" Brady said in a press release.

Brady, also known for his role as a sketch comedy performer on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and ABC's "The Wayne Brady Show," said he's "bringing it all ... the funny, the music and the moves!"

With eight nods -- including his first-ever for artist of the year -- Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is 2022's most nominated performer.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow closely behind with six nominations each, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd are each up for five nominations.

New categories this year include favorite rock song, favorite rock album, favorite Afrobeats artist and favorite K-pop artist.

Fan voting for all awards is open, except for favorite K-pop artist, which will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Click here to learn more.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.