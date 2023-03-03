Chicago traffic is affected Friday morning, after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on I-294 near Sanders Road and Northbrook.

Chicago traffic: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-294 in north suburbs, police say

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on northbound Interstate 294 in the north suburbs Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

The woman was hit near Sanders Road in the Northbrook area about 11 p.m., police said.

ISP said she came out of a car parked on the shoulder of the expressway before she was hit.

Chopper7HD was over the scene Friday morning, and a car on the side of the road had its hood up.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was a hit-and-run crash.

Only the left lane was open on northbound I-294 as of about 6 a.m., resulting in about a mile and a half delay, as police investigate.

No further information on the woman's identity was immediately provided.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.