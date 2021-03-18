apartment fire

Washington Park fire: Girl, 10, throws mattress out window, jumps to safety; 2 other young children home alone rescued, Chicago fire says

Chicago police say mother will not be charged
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year old Chicago girl threw a mattress from her burning apartment late Wednesday night so she could escape the smoke and flames. She was home alone with two other younger children.

A fire was reported at a large apartment building just before midnight Wednesday in the 6100-block of South Wabash Avenue in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, fire officials said.

Fire officials also said that in an effort to escape the blaze, a 10-year-old girl threw a mattress from a third floor window and managed to jump onto it to safety.



When firefighters arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy hanging out one of the windows, ready to jump, and were able to rescue him using a ladder. They also found a 2-year-old boy inside and got him out safely.

"This looks like it was a kitchen fire," Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford said. "The mother was nearby ... it does not look like anything is life-threatening but we were lucky tonight, very lucky."

RELATED: Gresham fire: Man accused in arson deaths of mother, daughter believed woman stole his wallet, prosecutors say

Witnesses said the smoke was so heavy they could barely see out of the building. A warming bus was ordered for the building's residents.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to just one unit.



The children were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition but are expected to recover. They remained stable.

"I just feel like little kids like that shouldn't be left alone. There should always be an adult, like 18 or older, in the apartment, no matter what," witness Dale Kendrick said.

Chicago police said their mother was located and there are no charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowashington parkrescueapartment firefire rescuechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Child injured in Southwest Side high-rise fire
1 hurt, dog rescued from South Chicago apartment fire: CFD
Woman dead after fire in Mt. Greenwood apartment
1 critically injured in Oakland fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all in April, sources say
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Video shows high-speed crash that left Riverdale officer hospitalized
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Chicago police step up patrols in Asian American communities
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on 'very difficult' year, hope for future
Show More
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii finds new way to reach churchgoers
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
More TOP STORIES News