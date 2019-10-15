Fox River Grove restaurant chemical spill sends 3 to hospital

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at a popular restaurant in the far northwest suburbs.The incident happened around 12 p.m. at the Brunch Cafe in the 900-block of Route 22 in Fox River Grove.Firefighters said an employee dumped a large amount of cleaning chemicals down the drain. As a result, three people inside the restaurant had trouble breathingA hazmat response team was called and cleaned up the spill.The restaurant closed for the rest of the day, but is expected to open on time on Tuesday.