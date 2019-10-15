Fox River Grove restaurant chemical spill sends 3 to hospital

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at a popular restaurant in the far northwest suburbs.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at the Brunch Cafe in the 900-block of Route 22 in Fox River Grove.

Firefighters said an employee dumped a large amount of cleaning chemicals down the drain. As a result, three people inside the restaurant had trouble breathing

A hazmat response team was called and cleaned up the spill.

The restaurant closed for the rest of the day, but is expected to open on time on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fox river grovehazmatrestaurantchemical spill
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of 5 at NW Side apartment building denied bail, victims ID'd
Uptown apartment fire causes major damage, no injuries reported
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
CTU holds downtown rally, march days before possible strike
3 injured in Loop wrong-way crash
Suburban Chicago 'hacktivist' vows to stonewall grand jury after contempt order
Counterfeit vaping pods seized from Indiana store
Show More
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Oak Lawn village manager on paid leave following crash that critically injured man
Most traumatized by student loan debt: Study
Health officials urge residents to get flu shot early
Man struck, killed by dump truck in Hermosa
More TOP STORIES News