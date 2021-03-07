fatal crash

Mt. Prospect car accident leaves 3 dead: officials

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MT. PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people have been killed in a serious crash Sunday in Mount Prospect, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Rand Road near Mt. Prospect Road, closing the roadway for several hours, officials said.

RELATED: 13 killed, others injured in crash involving big rig and SUV in Imperial County

When police arrived, they said they found a white Honda sedan with heavy damage and a gold Ford SUV that also had heavy damage and was rolled over on the roof of the vehicle.

Police said the three killed were inside the Honda.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Honda was exiting the Mt. Prospect Plaza heading southbound when the Ford, which was traveling northwest on Rand Road from Central Road, entered the intersection and struck the Honda. The impact caused the Ford to roll over.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital after being extracted from the vehicle by the Mount Prospect Fire Department.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Members of the Major Crash Investigation team, along with the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team spent much of the afternoon investigating the fatal incident. All lanes of Rand Road were reopened as of 5 p.m., police said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
