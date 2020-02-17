3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel in between CTA Red, Blue lines in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting that took place in a tunnel in between the CTA Red and Blue lines in the Loop Monday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting took place in the 200-block of South Dearborn Street at about 2:02 a.m., police said.One man was shot in the stomach and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.A second man was shot in the head and arm and was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the lower backside and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.Police said a gunman fled the scene on foot and is not in custody.