3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel in between CTA Red, Blue lines in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting that took place in a tunnel in between the CTA Red and Blue lines in the Loop Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 200-block of South Dearborn Street at about 2:02 a.m., police said.

One man was shot in the stomach and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

A second man was shot in the head and arm and was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the lower backside and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police said a gunman fled the scene on foot and is not in custody.
