Chicago violence: 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.As of Sunday night, 34 people have been shot, 3 fatally, according to Chicago police.One of the latest shootings occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3400 block of N. Kedzie in the Avondale neighborhood.Police say a 22-year-old man was injured while driving on the Northwest Side when another man fired shots from a white Subaru.The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, according to officials.No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.A 29-year-old man was killed after police say he shot himself while playing with a gun in the East Side neighborhood.The incident happened in the 10800 block of S. Ave. J around 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Police say the man was hanging out with three other people in a backyard when he allegedly shot himself in the neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Officials say the shooting has been classified a death investigation.Another man was found shot to death Sunday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 2:59 a.m. found the 31-year-old man unresponsive on a porch in the 6700 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago police.He was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.Police have not located any witnesses to the shooting and no arrests have been reported as Area One detectives investigate.Three teens were also reportedly shot this weekend, ranging from 14 to 17-years-old.