400-pound pet pig 'Pork Chop' taken from owner over health concerns, Florida officials say

A 400-pound pet pig named Pork Chop was taken away from its owner in Florida over health concerns.

'I fought a lot of people for a long time to keep him and people are taking him away from me'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- An estimated 400-pound pet pig named Pork Chop is now being held by animal care and control in Florida.

The massive pig was taken from its owner Kelly Jacobson during a Thursday night eviction in Northwood Village.

"I don't know what else to say about that. They took Pork Chop away from me," Jacobson told WPTV.

Concerned about the animal's health, officials said they took the pig because it was severely obese, had a skin condition and needed its tusks and nails groomed.

"I fought a lot of people for a long time to keep him and people are taking him away from me," said Jacobson.

But Jacobson was reportedly cited twice for similar issues in February 2023 and September 2022.

Stephen Schmidt owns a nearby business.

"It was quite a distraction, I do know that," Schmidt said. "They heard it across the street squealing."

Wrubleski: "They're sentient beings. They're just incredible. They're so misunderstood."

Annertte Wrubleski runs a pig sanctuary called Laughing Pig about two and half hours away in Central Florida.

"They're sentient beings," she said. "They're just incredible. They're so misunderstood."

And Wrubleski said pigs like Pork Chop can be helped.

"It's going to be a long process so if he can't walk and he can't, he doesn't have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time."