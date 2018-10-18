5 arrested after off-duty Chicago police officer robbed at gunpoint in Edgewater

Five people were arrested after an off-duty Chicago police officer was robbed at gunpoint in the Edgewater neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

The robbery occurred in the 5800-block of North Winthrop Avenue just after midnight after a 47-year-old woman parked her car. Police said a group of five to seven men pointed a gun at her, took her keys out of her hand and then they all hopped into her Lexus SUV and took off. Police initially described the incident as a carjacking.

Almost three hours later, police spotted the car on the South Side and briefly chased it. The suspects got out of the stolen car near 55th Street and South Shore Drive and ran, but police were able to catch up to them and recover a weapon.

Fortunately, she was not injured.

Police said charges are pending against the five men who were taken into custody.

Edgewater resident Sam Douglas said the incident is frightening.

"Very scary," Douglas said. "I think nobody wants to hear that there's been crime in their neighborhood and as a car owner myself, I think it's scary that my property would be in danger."

This robbery follows a long string of carjackings and robberies on the North Side of the city keeping police busy during the month of October. Just last week, three people had their cars taken in the same night in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods. Two of the cars were recovered on the South Side.
