With 5 Chicago police shootings since late July, Supt. Brown explains why public hasn't seen body camera footage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After Chicago police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning, police Superintendent David Brown talked about why body camera footage from other recent police shootings has not yet been released.There have been five police-involved shootings in Chicago since July 29."You don't want early release of video to interfere with the investigation or witness testimony," Brown said. "A witness might see the video and then it taints what they say they saw. I really defer all the judgments to COPA (the Civilian Office of Police Accountability); I think that's the way the policy was written. I believe it's a well-written policy."COPA said it hopes to release video from each of the shootings in the coming week, but cautions key investigative steps need to be followed in each case.Early Saturday morning, Chicago police shot and killed a man in Vittum Park after he allegedly lunged at officers with a large butcher knife in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.In its complete statement, COPA said,