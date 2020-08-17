Chicago looting arrests: 7 face charges in connection to stolen merchandise, CPD says

Chicago police said the individuals were either identified or found in possession of some of the alleged stolen merchandise.
Jarvell Davis, 21, is charged with looting, burglary and felony theft, according to police. Kendra Mosby, 24; Taeshia Rochon, 22; Crystal Williams, 33; Dion Gipson, 25; and Corey Sanders, 28, have each been charged with burglary and looting following the August 10 incident. Lovely Howard, 26, has been charged with felony theft.
Officers were able to return some of the stolen merchandise, officials say.
The arrests come after CPD Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot vow to hold those who participated responsible. Last week, the Chicago Police Department also launched a looting task force aimed at tracking down offenders.
Anyone who may have videos, photos or information regarding the recent looting incidents is asked to contact the task force at 630lootingtaskforce@chicagopolice.org, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtips.com.
In total, two people were shot, 13 police officers were injured and more than 100 arrests were made Monday, Chicago police said. The city had deployed more than 400 officers after seeing social media posts instructing people to loot the downtown.
The ABC7 I-Team obtained a social media post that Chicago police detectives said directed looters to converge on Gold Coast stores starting at 12 a.m. Monday. The post points looters away from the South, West and East sides, and instead tells them to target downtown and the North Side. Looters are encouraged to bring tools, ski masks and gloves.
Many of those arrested went before Cook County judges last Tuesday, and many are facing felony charges after police said they were grabbed inside stores or caught red-handed carrying clothes, shoes or jewelry as they climbed out of shattered storefront windows.
Neither police nor prosecutors have released the names of those charged, but the I-Team has monitored bond court proceedings and examined county records to get an idea of who was arrested and what is happening to the accused looters.
Many of those arrested are first time offenders.
The man charged with the attempted murder of two Chicago police officers is also due in court Monday.
Prosecutors say Latrell Allen, 20, fired several shots at police during a chase in Englewood last Sunday. Officers returned fire and injured Allen.
Police say that shooting sparked hundreds, if not thousands, to loot stores and businesses last Monday morning.
So far 42 people have been charged with felonies connection to the looting.