Chicago violence: 7 children killed in shootings in last 2 weeks, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven children under the age of 18 have been killed in shootings in Chicago in the last two weeks as police prepare for a historically violent holiday weekend.

Balloons and doves were released as the community came together Wednesday for a vigil for 20-month-old Sincere Gaston. The toddler was killed over the weekend while riding in a car with his mom.

"I am lifeless," said Yasmine Miller, the boy's mother. "That was my world. They came and took a piece of us. Broke us. He stole my baby from me."

Gaston was killed by a stray bullet after someone opened fire on June 27 as he and his mother drove home from a laundromat. The baby boy's grandmother says his death comes almost six years to the day she lost one of her sons to gun violence.

"To have to do this again and watch my baby walk in the shoes I had to walk in," said Eve Binion, the child's grandmother. "Wake up every day and push yourself to keep moving. Enough is enough."

But amid the grief and the calls for those responsible to turn themselves in, there is anger as Sincere's father criticized investigators for claiming he was the intended target of the violence.

"I don't live no life of crime. I'm done with that, I've been done with that," said Thomas Gaston, the child's father. "Everybody judging me, treating me wrong."

The 27-year-old, who admitted to at one time being "in the life," has been a member of Chicago CRED, an anti-violence organization for the last two years.

Last weekend, 10-year-old Lena Nunez was shot and killed while visiting her uncle's home in Logan Square Saturday night.

Also on Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood after he got into a fight with someone in a large crowd, according to police.

Four children were among 11 killed in Chicago shootings the previous weekend, police said.
