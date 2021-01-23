better government association

BGA's fight to make Navy Pier records public

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We have a follow-up on our previously-reported FOIA case against Navy Pier.

After facing defeat in the appellate court, this week Navy Pier made a motion to take the case to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Currently, the Court hasn't been accepted yet.

Represented by attorney Matt Topic, the Loevy&Loevy lawyer speaks on this ongoing fight and what it means when it comes to the public having access to information that keeps powerful institutions accountable.

"There have been hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax payer money to try to keep secret about who's working at the pier, who's getting leases, who's getting contracts, in essence who's making money from this very lucrative piece of publicly-owned property," said Topic.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagonavy pierstreetervillebetter government associationcourt casegovernmentnavy pier
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
CPS investigation by Chicago IG began after BGA report
BGA wants to know Illinoisans' hopes for IL in 2021
BGA looks back on 2020
BGA sheds light on CPS $1.6M no-bid deal to buy remote-learning devices
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining resumes in Chicago
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Got a package you didn't order? It could be a scam
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
4 injured after CTA Blue Line rail switching error
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Show More
Chicago Bears surprise nurses, thank them for COVID efforts
Man charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed 12-year-old girl
'Our residents are afraid': City leaders seek solutions for carjacking surge
7 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, snow late Saturday
More TOP STORIES News