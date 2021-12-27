Arts & Entertainment

Goodman Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' returns from pause due to COVID

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID has been a real scrooge to a local production of "A Christmas Carol."

While the show was temporarily paused at the Goodman Theatre, it's back on this week only!

Jessica Thebus, the director of "A Christmas Carol," joined ABC7 Monday to talk about this year's production and what it is like to be back at the theater.

A Christmas Carol will continue through Friday. Tickets start at $35.

The Goodman Theater recommends the show for anyone 6 years old and up.
