A look back at women murdered while jogging

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at joggers that have been killed

There is a long, sad history of women disappearing while jogging. Here is a look back at several cases that have captured national attention:

  • Laura Smither disappeared while on a jog the morning of April 3, 1997, in Friendswood, Texas. Her body was later found in a muddy area near a retention pond in Pasadena, Texas on April 20.

    • RELATED: Remembering Laura Smither

  • Chaundra Levy, a Congressional intern, disappeared on May 1, 2001, in the Washington D.C, area. She was presumed murdered after her skeletal remains were found in Rock Creek Park on May 22, 2002.

  • Ally Brueger was found shot in the back four times while on a jog near her mother's home in Rose Township, Michigan, on July 30, 2016.

  • Karina Vetrano went for a run in Spring Creek Park in New York City on August 2, 2016. Her body was found in the park, brutally beaten and strangled.

  • Vanessa Marcotte left her mother's house for a run in Princeton, Massachusetts on Aug. 7, 2016. She was found dead on a trail in a heavily wooded area later that day. She was naked and had burns to her face, feet and hands. There was evidence she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

  • Mollie Tibbetts went for an evening jog in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018. Authorities announced a suspect, Cristhian Rivera, had led them to her body in a farm field on August 21, 2018.

    RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' body found
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermurder mysteryjoggingrunningkilling fieldsu.s. & world
Top Stories
2 kids dead, pulled from Kankakee River in Indiana, report says
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected Wednesday
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Promising MLB debut from White Sox's Michael Kopech cut short by lengthy rain delay
Daniel Murphy could make Cubs debut vs. Tigers
AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy on a beautiful Wednesday
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
Show More
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Barbara Harris, actress and Second City co-founder, dies at age 83
More News