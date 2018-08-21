BROOKLYN, Iowa --More than a month after Mollie Tibbetts was last seen, authorities announced they believe they have found her body.
RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Here's a timeline of events from her disappearance to the tragic discovery.
Monday, July 16
This was the last day Dalton Jack, Tibbetts' high school sweetheart, said he saw his girlfriend in person.
Tuesday, July 17: Her boyfriend leaves town
Jack drove to his job at a construction company about 100 miles away, according to ABC News. Tibbetts was living with Dalton and his brother, Blake, for the summer.
Her boyfriend was still away when Tibbetts was discovered missing. Blake was also away visiting his fiancee in Ames, he told the Associated Press. Tibbetts was watching Blake's dogs for him.
Police have cleared both Dalton and Blake Jack as suspects.
Wednesday, July 18: Last sighting
5:30 p.m.: Tibbetts' older brother, Jake, dropped Mollie off at her boyfriend's house, where she was still staying alone with the dogs. Investigators said Jake Tibbetts is not a suspect.
7:30 p.m According to a "reasonable timeline" constructed by authorities, Tibbetts went for a jog around this time and was seen running on the city streets of Brooklyn.
On her run she was believed to be wearing "dark colored running shorts, a pink sports top and running shoes, color unknown," according to Iowa DCI. They are taking a look at any surveillance footage they can find, especially around the three different routes she would normally take. Jack said she would have taken her fitness tracker and phone with her on her run.
8:30 p.m. Brooklyn man Devin Riley said he saw a woman jog past his home around this time that he later believed to be Tibbetts. When he realized what he had seen, he contacted authorities.
10 p.m. Jack opened a SnapChat from Tibbetts. The snap contained a selfie Tibbetts took, and Jack said she appeared to be inside. It's unclear what time the photo was taken, but investigators believe it was taken on Wednesday.
Authorities originally believed Mollie may have gone missing during the run, but Tibbetts' brother Jake told KCCI that authorities now think she may have been at Jack's home doing homework as late as 10 p.m. Neighbor Dave Collum told the Associated Press that investigators also told him Tibbetts had returned home after jogging past his house, according to data from her Fitbit.
When asked about this at a July 31 press conference, the investigative team declined to discuss whether or not they believe Tibbetts returned home from her run. They also declined to discuss when they believe Tibbetts sent the snap that her boyfriend later opened.
Thursday, July 19: Reported missing
Morning: Jack sent Tibbetts a message, but he said he didn't notice it went unread.
Afternoon: Tibbetts worked at a day camp. A coworker of Tibbetts' called Jack to tell him she hadn't shown up for work and also hadn't called in sick. Jack began calling loved ones, none of whom had seen her at any time on Thursday.
Later Thursday: Tibbetts' family reported her missing to police on Thursday.
Friday, July 20
A Facebook group called "Finding Mollie Tibbetts" was created to help find her. The group is used to distribute fliers and organize the search.
WOI reports that hundreds of people turned out to help with the search. The public is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office with any tips.
The University of Iowa, where Tibbetts is due to be a sophomore, releases a statement that they are monitoring the situation and offering support where needed.
Sunday, July 22
Our thoughts are with Mollie Tibbetts’ family and friends. The University of Iowa is monitoring the situation and will offer support as needed. More information: https://t.co/NmtZv0Djqs— University of Iowa (@uiowa) July 20, 2018
Authorities said there is no new information. Tibbetts' case gains more attention on social media, including tweets from notable figures with ties to Iowa such as actor Tom Arnold, NBA player Harrison Barnes and NFL rookie Josey Jewell.
PLEASE help us find this young Iowa woman. She’s been missing since July 18. My family has a home in Brooklyn IA & she is a Hawkeye. Look at her pic if you’re passing through IA on Interstate 80 also. #MollieTibbetts #IowaStrong 1-800-346-5507 https://t.co/C8AaT7ZG7w— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 22, 2018
Please spread the word especially if you’re from Iowa. #bringmolliehome https://t.co/40AofsCINv— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) July 22, 2018
Monday, July 23
July 22, 2018
Jack spoke with WOI and ABC News. He said he's optimistic that Tibbetts will be home soon and that if she can hear him he wants her to know that "I miss you so much, and I love you."
Jack said he is continuing to send text messages to Tibbetts, though they all remain unread.
Tibbetts' mother, Laura Calderwood, also spoke to the media.
"She is just such an outgoing, fun, loving life, loving person," she told ABC News. "She was getting ready to move into her first apartment."
She added that there are "no words to describe how you feel when you don't know where or how your child is."
She also said Jack's brother is scheduled to get married in the Dominican Republic on August 2. Tibbetts had been planning to go with Jack to the wedding and she is close to the bride and groom, her mom said.
Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel told ABC News this is the longest anyone in the tight-knit community has been missing in his memory. He said in addition to the searches on foot, a plane, a helicopter and kayakers have gone out looking for her.
"We're surrounded by farm ground -- corn and soy beans. Right now the corn is probably eight, nine feet tall. The only way you can search it is basically walk down every other row," he said. "It's difficult. Even the planes flying over have a difficulty looking down in the corn row."
Tuesday, July 24
Tibbetts' brothers, Scott and Jake, expressed their hopes and their worries in an interview with ABC News.
"It's been a whirlwind," Jake said. "We've gone from sad to worried to just anxious and clueless. We've been to every emotion there is. Now it's just patience. That's the hardest one, probably."
Jake said they'd been getting up at 5 a.m. to look for her "in every field, every ditch, every creek."
Scott said he knows that wherever his sister is, she's trying to get home.
"She's a better fighter than anyone I know," he said. "So whatever situation she's in, it's not like she's going to sit there and give up."
An update on the Facebook group thanked everyone for the support and said there are no updates.
Wednesday, July 25
Tibbetts' family told WOI that they are spreading out across the state to distribute posters and spread the word.
Kriegel gave WOI an update on the investigation. He said investigators are working with hundreds of tips that are coming in and that he also believes there will be useful information from her Fitbit.
When asked whether there is a reason to believe she may have been abducted, Kriegel said, "Well we are worried about that."
Kriegel told ABC News that Jack's alibi was confirmed and he is not a suspect, and neither is his brother. Tibbetts' two brothers have also been cleared and are not suspects.
Thursday, July 26
On this day, police in Kearney, Missouri responded to a possible sighting of Tibbetts at a truck stop. They conducted a search and interviewed witnesses before sending a report to investigators in Iowa. One individual claims to have seen her, and police could not find any surveillance video to confirm the report, according to ABC News. The woman turned out not to be Tibbetts, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Mike Krapfl confirmed to the Associated Press on August 2.
Authorities searched two hog farms about 15 minutes outside of Brooklyn, KCRG reports. Agencies continue to receive tips but there are still no suspects.
"You know, as long as we still have information coming in and we feel that we're being productive, which we feel that we are, there's been no talk about that amongst the investigative group with all the agencies involved," said Iowa DCI agent Mitch Mortvedt.
Friday, July 27
Laura Calderwood spoke to ABC News again to express her hope that Tibbetts will be home soon.
"If it were me that were missing, Mollie wouldn't give up hope," she said. "You won't see me giving up hope. That's not an option."
In a press release, Iowa DCI said there are no suspects yet.
"With the aide of the public, investigative leads continue to be investigated and a multitude of individuals have been interviewed," the statement said. "Additionally, a number of searches have been conducted to include ground, air and K-9 searches."
DCI encouraged anyone with information to continue to send in tips. They told KCRG they are still treating the investigation like it's Day 1 of the search and emphasize that it's still considered a rescue mission, not a recovery mission.
"We think she's still alive," a DCI rep told KCRG.
Mollie's father Rob, who lives in Fresno and works in the Bay Area, spoke out to ABC30. Rob Tibbetts pleaded for anyone with information to send in tips.
"We are a tough, resilient family. We're fighting like hell. This isn't about us, this is about Mollie," he said.
Rob said Mollie was the best man at his wedding in early June.
Sunday, July 29
The reward for information that helps find Tibbetts increased from $1,000 to $2,000. That's because a power utility company in Brooklyn, TIP Rural Electric Cooperative, made a pledge to double the existing reward, KCRG reports.
The latest post in the Facebook group said there is no new information and asked members to keep sharing about her story to get the word out.
Monday, July 30
Rob spoke to ABC News, begging the public to focus on the efforts to find his daughter and to send in any information they could think of.
"It doesn't matter what we're going through," he said. "We just need people to think. Somebody knows something, and they don't even know it's important."
Tuesday, July 31
Blake Jack told the Associated Press that his wedding plans were postponed. He said that's nothing compared to what Tibbetts family is going through.
At a press conference, Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, declined to share additional details in the interest of the case. Authorities have followed upwards of 200 leads. They are still receiving and following new tips and encouraged the public to continue using the tipline.
Wednesday, August 1
On this day, Tibbetts was scheduled to leave with Jack for his brother's wedding in the Dominican Republic. She was supposed to be the maid of honor, her mom said.
The groom, Blake Jack, once joked to his brother that he should propose to Tibbetts on the trip, he told the Associated Press.
The reward for Tibbetts' safe return jumped from $2,000 to $30,000.
Thursday, August 2
Mollie's family held a press conference with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa to discuss the "Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund," which had grown to $172,000. The tipline that has been set up is anonymous.
Tibbetts' father, mother and boyfriend spoke at the press conference. Her dad said he hopes the money will convince someone to share information even if they think it's too small of a detail or might incriminate a loved one.
"Nothing is irrelevant. Nothing is trivial," he said."If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. So come forward, share that information with authorities, and let's bring Mollie home."
On Thursday afternoon, there was a large police presence on a highway between Guernsey and Deep River, a little more than a dozen miles from Brooklyn. A homeowner near the police presence said that it had to do with the Tibbetts case, KCRG reports.
Friday, August 3
It was announced that the reward fund has climbed to $200,000.
In a press conference, authorities said they did not have updates for the public about the search for Tibbetts and would not give information as to whether there is a person of interest or whether the investigation has confirmed any foul play. The investigation continues to be treated as a missing person case.
A representative from the Iowa Missing Persons Information Clearinghouse said that it is unusual for a missing person to be categorized as "involuntary." There are only 26 cases listed as "involuntary disappearance" out of the 390 people listed in the state database. The involuntary disappearances date back to 1976.
Tibbetts is currently categorized in the database as "Other adult missing."
Sunday, August 5
Authorities found the body of a white female in her 20s about 100 miles from where Tibbetts lives, but authorities later said it was not Tibbetts. The reward is now up to $260,000.
Tuesday, August 7
Mollie's father Rob shared a new theory with ABC News. He believes someone who knows Mollie took her, and he's pleading with them to send her home safe.
"It's totally speculation," he said, "but I do believe that Mollie is with someone who she knows, probably someone who cares about her. But that relationship was misguided, misinterpreted and went wrong, and I think they're in a place with Mollie and don't know how to get themselves out of this horrible situation."
Wednesday, August 8
As the $300,00 reward for information continues to climb, friends and family are sharing new videos that show Mollie's playful nature.
Thursday, August 9
Brooklyn man Devin Riley told ABC News he believes he was possibly the last person to see Tibbetts. He believes he saw her jog past her home the night she went missing. When he realized the missing woman looked like the woman he saw, he contacted authorities.
"I wish I did know more, but I dread that maybe I was the last person to see her," he said. "I remembered seeing her that night. I just felt very weird. Who knows when she was taken in that timeline, but I don't know what happened."
Sunday, August 12
Marry Ellen O'Toole, a former FBI profiler, told KCRG on Sunday that she believes it's likely that Tibbetts left with someone she knew.
"I think the most likely scenario is that Mollie was at least somewhat familiar with the person that she went with, or the person that she went with was someone that she viewed as non-threatening to her," she said.
On Sunday evening, friends gathered in the Bay Area, where Tibbetts lived as a young child, to hold a prayer service.
Monday, August 13
At a press conference, officials urged the public to think back to the days surrounding her disappearance and note any strange behavior by others.
"Often there are individuals who are unknowingly associated with the offender of a crime and may be in a position to observe behavioral changes in that person," said Mitch Mortvedt of DCI. "They will recognize the change, and may even question them about it, but will not relate the change to that person's involvement in a crime."
Authorities announced a website to help with the search, which resulted in more than 1,500 new tips in the first day.
Wednesday, August 15
The family met with Vice President Mike Pence on Air Force Two. The vice president took a moment during a speech at an America First Policies "Tax Cuts to Put America First" event to pause and focus on Tibbetts. He emphasized that the federal government would continue to provide resources to the search.
"As a father I can't imagine what the family of Mollie Tibbetts is going through," he said. "We will continue to work and we will continue to pray for Mollie's safe return."
Saturday, August 18
Rob Tibbetts told KCRG he's "very reluctantly" returning to California. Law enforcement had encouraged the family to return to their normal lives and let investigators continue with the search. Tibbetts said they had moved their sons into college earlier in the week and that they had passed by the place that was supposed to be Mollie's home for her sophomore year.
Tuesday, August 21
Authorities believe they have found her body, AP reports. More information is expected to be announced soon. Mollie's father, Rob, told ABC News he did not have any comment at this time.