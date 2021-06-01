missing boy

Xavior Harrelson missing: Search intensifies for Iowa boy, 11, gone since last week

Rural Poweshiek County is same place Mollie Tibbetts went missing 3 years ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa

MONTEZUMA, Iowa -- Hundreds of police and community volunteers combed through miles of wilderness in Iowa during a weekend-long search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen on Thursday morning in Montezuma, Iowa, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

Over 100 police officers looked around the boy's home and a nearby lake on Saturday, officials said.

On Sunday, Xavior's birthday, the search expanded, with over 500 residents volunteering to look throughout the area. Teams of volunteers boarded buses at Montezuma High School and made their way to the outskirts of the tiny town during the search, according to Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI.

"It's so close to home, it makes it hard. And I can't imagine what his parents are going through," Jennifer Alardin, one of the search volunteers, told ABC News.

The search continued on Monday, but there was no sign of the boy as of evening, officials said.

The search was scheduled to continue Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Xavior was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes. He is described as approximately 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information or tips is urged to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679.

Rural Poweshiek County, about halfway between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, is the same place Mollie Tibbetts went missing three years ago. Tibbetts was later found killed in a corn field. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted of her murder on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowasearchmollie tibbettsmissing boyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MISSING BOY
Body believed to be missing 5-year-old found in Boston-area woods
WI boy, 3, fatally shot in head, ME says; body found in dumpster
Amber Alert: Boy, 3, found dead week after mother's murder
Young boy found wandering alone around North Side CTA station: CPD
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News