A Safe Haven Foundation announces 2022 Annual Global Virtual Run/Walk to End Homelessness

PRESS RELEASE -- A Safe Haven Foundation and President, Co-founder, and avid runner Neli Vazquez Rowland are proud to announce the 2022 Annual Global Virtual RUN/WALK To End Homelessness is planned for the week of September 10-18th in observance of Recovery Month.

One of the leading causes of homelessness is substance abuse. As the Country continues to break records in the number of deaths and people becoming homeless due to their underlying mental and behavioral healthcare issues, made worse by the pandemic, we are inviting all walkers and runners to sign up for the global virtual 5k, 10k, marathon or marathon to unite people from around the world to participate in the oldest and largest 13th (3rd virtual) Global Virtual Run/Walk To End Homelessness.

Sign up today at RunToEndHomelessness.org.

"The run/walk to end homelessness started with the idea that homelessness was rising in the shadows of society, while the opioid epidemic raged and families from every community were being impacted and suffered in silence often due to the stigma and while we struggled to keep up with the demand for our services without the necessary support to make sure we could help feed, house and provide the wrap-around services needed to help people in crisis get access to the type of real help they need that leads them to sustainable recovery, jobs, and housing. While on the run in 2010, I had the idea to combine my passions and raise awareness and support for individuals and families in crisis. We decided to produce the first and largest run/walk of its kind in Chicago. I am proud to say that since 2010, thousands of people have come out to support the cause in Chicago. With the new virtual run/walk-to-end homelessness format, we have seen people from over 32 states and five countries join us in this humanitarian effort. This year we hope to break that record to continue to elevate this cause to be among our list of top priorities in our Nation," - said Neli Vazquez Rowland, the ASHF event producer.

In the shadows of the relentless pandemic, which has frustratingly plagued our communities, it is creating a significant surge in demand for our services when cities across the country have cut back on the capacity for homeless beds to meet CDC social distancing requirements.

This event is made possible by top corporate social responsibility sponsors and brands, media outlets, concerned citizens, supporters, runners, walkers, and philanthropists. Thanks to the contributions of this high-impact fundraising event, we are proud to have continued our efforts to help thousands more in need by providing housing, food, treatment, and jobs FREE of charge to our residents.

Join us and participate anytime during the week of September 10-18 in observance of National Recovery Month.

All proceeds will support transforming lives from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose.

To Inquire about Valuable Corporate Social Responsibility Brand Sponsorship Opportunities, Email us at: Run@ASafeHaven.org or Call 773-435-8374.