MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts funeral plans announced

EMBED </>More Videos

Video taken by Mollie Tibbetts' friend shows the missing college student's fun-loving personality. The first clip was taken the day before she went missing. (Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP)

Funeral plans have been announced for Mollie Tibbetts, the Iowa college student missing more than a month before her body was found this week.

"Mass of the Resurrection for Mollie Tibbetts" will be held on Sunday, August 26 at 2 p.m. in a high school gymnasium in her small town of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18 going for a run. Her body was discovered on August 21 after investigators said Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the suspect in her murder, led them to her.

There is some confusion surrounding Rivera's immigration status. Tibbetts' aunt spoke out on Thursday, saying she did not want Mollie's memory to be forgotten in the larger discussion surrounding her death.

"I don't want Mollie's memory to get lost amongst politics," Billie Jo Calderwood told CNN.

RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't 'want Mollie's memory to get lost' amid immigration debate

Friends and family have remembered Mollie as a kind, playful young woman with many interests including Harry Potter, running, speech and theater.

Tibbetts, who spent her early childhood in the Bay Area and her adolescence in Brooklyn, was a sophomore psychology major at the University of Iowa. This summer she was staying with her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his brother in Brooklyn and working as a camp counselor.

Earlier this summer, Mollie was the best man at the wedding of her father, who lives in Fresno. Her mom said she was also supposed to be the maid of honor when Jack's brother Blake got married in early August.

During the time she was missing, her boyfriend spoke out to the media and made it clear what kind of person she was, saying, "She's the sweetest, kindest most caring person that I've ever met in my life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:

Autopsy: Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries'
Employers say Rivera was working under a fake name
What happened to Mollie Tibbetts? Everything we know about the case

Who is Cristhian Bahena Rivera? What we know about the suspect

The disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline

A history of women murdered while jogging
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mollie tibbettshomicidemurderu.s. & worldmissing personIowa
Related
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect worked under fake name
A look back at women murdered while jogging
MOLLIE TIBBETTS
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More mollie tibbetts
Top Stories
Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn restaurant heavily damaged by fire
Man struck by bullet that entered his West Woodlawn home
Police chase on I-290 ends in multiple-vehicle crash
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: Wind, rain pound Hawaiian islands
AccuWeather: Cool, occasional showers, storms Friday
Mickiael Ward found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Illinois attorney general will begin look at Roman Catholic dioceses in state
Show More
CPS principal under fire for new dress code to prevent sexual assaults
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Yorkville officers seen taunting distressed man on dashcam video
Lyft to offer free and discounted rides on Election Day
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
More News