This segment is produced with and sponsored by AARP.
A celebration of story telling is happening on Dec. 3. AARP Chicago and StoryCorps present "Listening OutLoud: A Celebration of LGBTQ Voices" - a webcast that explores and listens to the stories of LGBTQ from the Chicago area. It will feature voices of hope, resilience, and love from Chicago and across the country that provide community connection and reflection at a time when we need it more than ever.
The event is virtual and features speakers, some stories that have already been recorded and information on the chance for you to share your own story.
To find out more and register for the "Listening OutLoud: A Celebration of LGBTQ Voices" visit AARP.org/OutLoudChicago.
To find out more about Story Corps, visit their website.
AARP, Story Corps collect stories from LGBTQ community
