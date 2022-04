West Loop's Aba launches Happy Hour, offers new cocktail for spring season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Going into spring, as groups are starting to gather again, Aba is offering new options for guests including the Paloma Picante.Happy Hour is launching on Monday, April 11. You can enjoy unique new menu items like a Turkish and Date Flatbread, a Spread Sampler, assorted wines and beer from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday.Thomas Mizuno-Moore, senior beverage manager at Lettuce Entertain You, explained how to make the Paloma Picante at home for your next party.