Accuweather Team special: 'Storm Safety: Keeping You Prepared' to air Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 Eyewitness News Accuweather Team presents a half-hour special, "Storm Safety: Keeping you Prepared," Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 11 p.m.

ABC7 meteorologists Cheryl Scott, Larry Mowry, Tracy Butler, Greg Dutra and Jaisol Martinez take a close-up look at how severe weather impacts the Chicago area, the science behind storms, and steps viewers can take to protect their families and property during extreme weather events. The special will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com and on ABC7 Connected TV apps.

Cheryl Scott kicks off the special by looking back at the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado that ripped through DuPage County in 2021. EF-3 tornadoes can reach wind speeds of up to 165 mph and cause severe damage to homes and businesses; they can even be deadly. Scott recalls her first time witnessing a debris ball form while she was on-air in Chicago. Debris balls form when tree branches, shingles and other loose objects are thrown into the air during strong storms.

Larry Mowry then walks viewers through the science and conditions in which tornadoes are formed. He also interviews a storm tracker about the hazards of the job and what it's like to witness tornadoes up close.

Tracy Butler describes the role the National Weather Service plays in issuing tornado watches and warnings, the difference between the two alerts and how to stay safe.

Greg Dutra delves into how climate change may impact the intensity and frequency of strong storms across Chicagoland.

Jaisol Martinez examines why the area may see more flooding in the future and how homeowners can protect themselves.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space toChicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago.The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago, holiday kickoff special "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival," syndicated to a national audience, as well as the award-winning program series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversity and highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ communities, among others.Every Friday, Windy City Weekend, entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed.ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives, one of the biggest one-day drives in the country and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/

Media Contact:

Jayme Nicholas

(312) 750-7254 jayme.a.nicholas@abc.com