Chicago weather forecast includes severe threat Tuesday, Wednesday

Hail, wind, tornadoes possible Tuesday night; more storms expected Wednesday

The Chicago weather forecast this week includes a chance of hail, wind and tornadoes Tuesday. More storms are possible Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, according to ABC7 Chicago meteorologists.

On Tuesday morning and early afternoon, there is a chance of showers and some thunder, but no severe weather is expected, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

There is a severe storm threat Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, prompting an AccuWeather Alert, Mowry said.

The storms are expected between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Hail, wind and tornadoes are possible, Mowry said.

There is a higher tornado probability for areas along and west of the Interstate 39 corridor.

Most of the area falls under a Level 2 risk. Western counties have a 5% tornado risk.

There is a 10% risk in western Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

There is also a storm concern from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a lower severe weather threat Wednesday, but strong storms are possible, Mowry said.