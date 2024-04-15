Chicago weather forecast includes severe threat Tuesday, Wednesday

Hail, wind, tornadoes possible Tuesday night; more storms expected Wednesday
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, according to ABC7 Chicago meteorologists.
On Tuesday morning and early afternoon, there is a chance of showers and some thunder, but no severe weather is expected, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.
There is a severe storm threat Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, prompting an AccuWeather Alert, Mowry said.
The storms are expected between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Hail, wind and tornadoes are possible, Mowry said.
See the latest AccuWeather report
There is a higher tornado probability for areas along and west of the Interstate 39 corridor.
Most of the area falls under a Level 2 risk. Western counties have a 5% tornado risk.
There is a 10% risk in western Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.
There is also a storm concern from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
There is a lower severe weather threat Wednesday, but strong storms are possible, Mowry said.