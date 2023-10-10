Man climbs Accenture Tower in the West Loop: VIDEO

A man climbed the Accenture Tower in the city's West Loop on Monday morning.

CHICAGO -- A man climbed the Accenture Tower in the city's West Loop on Tuesday morning.

The man was spotted climbing the tower just after 10 a.m., and made it to the top around 10:45 a.m.

The climb caused closures in the area. OEMC said Madison from Clinton to Canal is shut down due to police activity. First responders were on the scene.

The man was later seen being put in a Chicago police squad car around 11 a.m.

There are rumors circulating on social media that the climb was a PR stunt.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

