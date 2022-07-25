Woman shot by police after firing handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS, Texas -- A 37-year-old woman was shot by police after allegedly firing a handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning, police said. The woman was apparently aiming her gun at the ceiling when she fired.

An officer shot the woman in the lower extremities and she was taken to a hospital, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia told reporters.

No one else in the airport was injured, the chief said.

Police said that "the terminal is secure."

A ground stop was put in place at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.