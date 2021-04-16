adam toledo

Adam Toledo shooting: Activists, residents lose patience with persistent Chicago police violence

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Adam Toledo's neighborhood of Little Village and beyond, Chicago activists and residents have lost patience for police violence.

Long-brewing frustration reignited in a verbal confrontation outside CPD headquarters in Bronzeville, this time over video of a 13-year-old boy, who once dreamed of being a police officer himself, being shot and killed by a CPD officer as he ran down a Little Village alley.

RELATED: Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA

"An officer here in the city of Chicago assassinated a 13-year-old as he put his hands up," said Baltazar Enriquez, president, Little Village Community Council. "That video, the truth came out. Adam had his hands up. And this type of officers are the officers that they send to my community. They send killers to my community, not police officers."

EMBED More News Videos

In Adam Toledo's neighborhood of Little Village and beyond, Chicago activists and residents have lost patience for police shootings and violence.



Nowhere has reaction to that tape been more visceral than Little Village, the working class Latino neighborhood where Toledo was born and raised.

RELATED: CPD shows Toledo video compilation to media ahead of public release
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police allowed reporters to view their video compilation of the moments that led up to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer.



After demanding to see the video for weeks, residents openly sobbed on the street. Some said they couldn't bring themselves to watch.

EMBED More News Videos

The pastor of the Little Village church near the alley where Adam Toledo was killed reacts after watching the shooting video.



"When I seen the video today, something inside of me died," said Kristian Armendiaz, Little Village Community Council. "I couldn't even bear to watch the whole video by myself. I felt like my childhood just died."

RELATED: How to talk to your child about the Adam Toledo police shooting video

"When they saw that video today, I thought about my three kids. I thought about the teenagers, the youth of Little Village. We need to start funding the community," said Maria Castillo, Little Village resident.

A few people stopped by a makeshift memorial that marks the spot where Toledo took his last breath. The pastor of the church near the scene said the video made him think of his own children and grandchildren growing up in the community.

Meanwhile, a small group of activists gathered peacefully at Millennium Park and laid out banners near the Bean. From there they marched through the streets of downtown, stopping at certain points to rally, speak, and pray.
"He put his hands up and was still murdered. So I have a question: what more could he have done?" said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.

Dozens of protesters marched up Michigan Avenue to the Mag Mile, including mothers whose sons were also killed by Chicago police. All voices support for the Toledo family.

"I want to say to the momma, I'm here with you in solidarity. We will fight with you all the way," said Gloria Pinex, whose son was killed by a Chicago police officer.

"We are constantly burying our kids and there is no justice being served. What do they want us to do?" said Chantall Brooks, whose son was killed by a Chicago police officer.

Organizers promised a peaceful protest, but businesses in the downtown area still boarded up windows, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year, when looters targeted businesses twice. The city also said it has placed salt trucks and dump trucks at strategic points to keep corridors open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villageloopadam toledoprotestpolice shootingchicago violencerallychicago police departmentmemorial
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADAM TOLEDO
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Dia de Muertos exhibit remembers COVID victims, grieving families
Adam Toledo mural in Little Village vandalized
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News