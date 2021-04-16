Adam Toledo shooting: Laquan McDonald's family reacts to release of video showing police shoot teen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of Laquan McDonald's family are reacting to the release of video showing a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
The 17-year-old McDonald was shot and killed by then Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014.
The McDonald family still feels the pain of losing a loved one to a police shooting and they are asking for calm in the city.
Back in 2014, Officer Van Dyke fatally shot McDonald, firing 16 shots. The shooting was captured on video, sparking outrage across the city and the nation.
It led to the officer's conviction on second-degree murder charges.
In the Toledo case, a police shooting video has also taken center stage nationally, adding to the ongoing debate in the city and the country about use of force.
Laquan McDonald's great uncle Pastor Marvin Hunter held a news conference Friday morning, lending his voice to the recent events even though the facts are different.
He said he's not here to judge the officer in the Toledo case, but instead to have a discussion about how police use force in general throughout the country, including the Daunte Wright shooting in Minnesota.
"A simple traffic stop should not become a murder," Pastor Hunter said. "It should not be a death sentence. Our police in this country are not sanctioned to be judge, jury and executioner and so we must change the laws that give them the mindset to believe that this is what they should do and how they should do that."
Hunter is calling on the community to stay peaceful and to come together as a city. He also called on President Joe Biden to come to Chicago to talk about racial equity, asking him not to send a team, but to come himself. He said only then can people start to heal.
