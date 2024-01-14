Illinois State trooper injured in I-290 crash near Addison, officials say

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois State trooper was hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on westbound I-290 near Mill Road in Addison, officials said.

State police said the trooper was attempting to block a lane following another crash when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into his squad SUV.

The crash happened as freezing temperatures and wind gusts created hazardous driving conditions across the Chicago area.

No one else was injured.

The crash is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.