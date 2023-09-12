Aerosmith Chicago farewell tour date at United Center rescheduled after Steven Tyler vocal injury

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aerosmith is postponing their Peace Out Farewell Tour for a month while singer Steven Tyler recovers from a vocal cord injury.

Tyler released a statement Monday, saying, "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to since for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Aerosmith was scheduled to play Chicago's United Center on September 15 but that show has now been rescheduled for February 14, 2024, the United Center said.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date and anyone unable to attend will be given a refund. Anyone seeking a refund should reach out to their point of purchase.