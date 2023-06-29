Chicago's academic institutions wrestle with SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

The Supreme Court affirmative action decision has Chicago's academic institutions like Northwestern University wrestling with the aftermath.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A divided Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court's conservative majority effectively overturned cases reaching back 45 years in invalidating admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

The decision, like last year's momentous abortion ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, marked the realization of a long-sought conservative legal goal. Colleges and universities will be forced to reshape their admissions practices, especially at top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.

"It's going to impact you know Northwestern, Harvard, Yale, and these are schools that have really prided themselves of changing the face of the American elite," said Alvin Tillery, director of the Northwestern University Center for Study of Diversity and Democracy.

Tillery said the ruling will fundamentally change the admissions process for elite colleges and universities like Northwestern and decrease diversity within them.

"It will certainly hurt Black, Latino and poor Asian students who are the main beneficiaries of affirmative action at the elite colleges; it will reduce their numbers. That is absolutely correct," he said.

He said while imperfect, affirmative action in higher education was an effort to actively integrate academic institutions that had remained largely segregated in the Jim Crow era and beyond.

"We had affirmative action to fix this old era of racial dictatorship," Tillery explained.

Peter Breen of the conservative Thomas Moore Society based in Chicago said the ruling is a win for the country and academic institutions as a whole.

"Affirmative action has instead created a toxic racial environment. It has not helped our country become a more colorblind place," Breen said. "The college admissions process should not depend on the color of your skin. That's it. Let's talk about experience. Let's talk about leadership, let's talk about the real factors that go into it."

Ezra Sergent-Levenhal, a masters student in higher education at Northwestern, said he's hopeful

"A lot of folks have a lot of upward mobility with a credential like a Northwestern degree and I think affirmative action has done a great job of sharing that in a way that 100 years ago that wasn't the case," he said. "That's only a generation or two ago and I think that still matters and it's tough to see folks discrediting that history."

Many questions remain over how this will play out in praxis at universities across the country, and any unforeseen effects of the ruling. Governor JB Pritzker responded to the decision, saying in part, "This decision only sets us back...To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that."