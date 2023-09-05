Advocates are suing the Chicago Housing Authority over plans to lease a former affordable housing site to the Chicago Fire Soccer Club.

Advocates sue over plans to lease site of former ABLA homes to Chicago Fire Football Club

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People who are upset about plans to lease the site of the former ABLA homes to the Chicago Fire Football Club gathered on Tuesday.

The team wants to use the land as its new training facility, but some at Tuesday's gathering said the Chicago Housing Authority's decision to lease the land is just wrong.

"CHA promised housing, affordable housing. We can't get that, because they are trying to build a soccer field, which we don't need," said Mary Williams, a public housing resident.

The controversy over the team's proposed training facility has been heating up.

A coalition of public and affordable housing advocates has filed a lawsuit against the CHA, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and that agency's secretary in federal court. The group accuses the CHA of not following the proper procedures to determine if the land lease agreement violated any laws.

"It's supposed to be for the public interest, and what's the best public use of that land? Soccer fields for a few, or housing for those who need it the most?" said Lugenia Burns Hope Center Executive Director Roderick Wilson.

SEE ALSO | Public housing advocates protest CHA's 2024 plan, say more affordable housing needed now

The two-story, 53,000 square-foot center will occupy the 23-acre site of the former ABLA Homes housing complex. Bordered by Roosevelt, 14th, Ashland, and Loomis, the ABLA, which was made up of the Addams, Brooks, Loomis and Abbott housing developments, at one time, had the second-largest population in the CHA.

"This is about numbers, people and promises," said Don Washington with the Chicago Housing Initiative.

The agreement was first blocked by the Chicago City Council before being approved last year.

HUD, CHA and the Chicago Fire all declined to comment on the lawsuit. The team issued a statement about the overall project, saying, in part, that the team has been "highly engaged with residents and key stakeholders on the Near West Side to ensure the performance center has a positive impact on the community."

"We were not asked about it. We were promised housing, and we're still waiting for housing," said Laura Donaldson, who was an ABLA Homes resident.

The Fire will finance the $80 million project and pump another $8 million into nearby CHA housing and community spaces.

The coalition said when the original site was demolished, the CHA promised to replace many of the 3,500 units. So, far only 245 have been created.

"What is needed is for CHA to continue what it promised to give," said Kevin Johnson with Working Family Solidarity.

The housing advocates want the government to perform a full civil rights review to assess any potential harm, and are seeking compensation for alleged damages.

The coalition also wants construction, which has been underway since April, to stop. On Wednesday, they will ask a judge to issue an injunction to achieve that.