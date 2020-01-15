Body of Miguel Villalon, soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan, returns to US soil

DOVER, Del. (WLS) -- The body of Private First Class Miguel Villalon of Aurora returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base Tuesday night.
Villalon, 21, was one of two soldiers killed Saturday when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.
Villalon joined the Army in 2018 and this was his first combat deployment.
Villalon was part of the ROTC program at East Aurora, the largest program in the country with 600 students. But his instructor Retired Chief Petty Officer George Allen says Villalon stood out. He was a captain of the physical drill team and a leader.
George Allen says he interacted with Villalon daily while he attended the school.
"He was the type of person that when he decided he was going to do something, he did it 100 percent and was committed to it," Allen said.
