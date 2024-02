Registration now open for 'After School Matters' spring programs for Chicago teens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications are now open for "After School Matters."

The spring program includes culinary arts, dance, gardening, photography and more.

Spring programs will run from February 26 through May 11.

They are open for Chicago teens 14 to 18.

The youth program is free, and teens can earn a stipend.

Click here for more information and to apply.