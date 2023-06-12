After School Matters offers paid internships, apprenticeships for young people in Chicago

Looking for summer internships? After School Matters offers paid internships and apprenticeships for young people in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that kids are out of school for the summer, a program dedicated to keeping them safe and active still has spots available.

After School Matters offers young people in the city paid internships and apprenticeships. ABC7 spoke with alum about the opportunities the program offers.

Paulina Roe has great memories working summers at Archer Park and other Chicago parks in high school and college. Roe explained that she got those jobs through a program with After School Matters.

"Stepping out of your comfort zone I owe that to After School Matters," Roe said.

After School Matters Chief Program Officer Tony Diaz is currently going through applications, but wants teens and their parents to know there are spots available for their paying programs that aim to keep young people safe and to inspire them. The organization shared video of previous programs.

"Our parents are not always going to be available 24/7. We all need those safe spaces outside of home that can help us with our development," Diaz said.

After School Matters is offering hundreds of programs this summer in arts, communication, leadership, sports and STEM. And, some programs combine disciplines. Teens have not only decorated their skateboards, but learned to make a skateboard over the summer.

"We want to make sure as many young people as possible have the opportunity to participate," Diaz said. "How they are those skills to become productive citizens for Chicago. Sometimes, they just need those opportunities and those adults that are helping them get there."

Roe said her experience with After School Matters put her on a career path, where she is currently a local radio personality.

"It think it's awesome these opportunities are available, and I'm so grateful I was able to do that during my time when I was in high school here in Chicago, and I love that it's continuing, and if anything it's gotten stronger," Roe said.

After School Matters expects to have more than 10,000 positions for 14 to 18-year-olds this summer. Applications are still open.